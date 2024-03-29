How Is the New Age Movement Hurting the Church? (Part 2) with Ray Yungen

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-new-age-movement-hurting-church-part-1-ray-yungen

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. We’re glad you could join us. In today’s program, Tom continues his visit with author Ray Yungen to discuss the impact of the New Age movement on today’s evangelical church. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. My guest for today’s program—this is the second part in a series I’m doing with Ray Yungen, and we’re dealing with Eastern mysticism. We’re going to major in this session—well, not major, but we’re going to deal with something that has infected the church in just a heavy way, and that is yoga—not just the church, but certainly the US. It’s incredible the growth that that’s had.

Ray is the author of two very valuable books, in my opinion: one is For Many Shall Come in My Name, and by the way, [his] name—if you’re looking for Ray’s books, you spell his last name Y-u-n-g-e-n, so you’re not looking for a Youngen or whatever. So the other book is A Time of Departing, and again, very valuable books dealing with issues that have infected Christianity in our day.





And Ray, again, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Ray: Glad to be back.