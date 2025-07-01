MEN OF LAW Podcast 8 with Dr. Fran Gaik

🔥 Episode 8! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Dr. Fran Gaik, a PhD of Psychology who authored a scientific study on Qi Gong, an ancient Chinese practice back in 2002. She is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC) and hold degrees in Philosophy, Clinical Psychology and Paralegal Studies. She is also a Board Certified Professional Counselor, Certified Personal Coach, and Fellow in the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois.





You’ll hear:

✅ What Qi Gong is

✅ How it helped clinically depressed people with measurable results

✅ What are the basics of Chinese medicine





You can read Dr. Gaik's study on Qi Gong here https://us.singingdragon.com/search?q=fran+gaik&options%5Bprefix%5D=last





You can find her book DIALOGUES FROM BEYOND here https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dialogues-from-beyond





Dr. Gaik can be reached at these websites:

https://sourceaccess.net

http://www.lifecoachdoc.net





