HITLER WAS RIGHT, SON

⁣TOTAL 卐 TROG 卐 TRIUMPH





Thumbnail: [thanks to https://www.pngitem.com/middle/bbboJx_adolf-hitler-png-hitler-face-no-background-transparent/ 🖼]





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/f63jRDUkzhQ35ShG9





TOTAL 卐 TROG 卐 TRIUMPH





Thumbnail: [thanks to https://www.pngitem.com/middle/bbboJx_adolf-hitler-png-hitler-face-no-background-transparent/ 🖼]





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/f63jRDUkzhQ35ShG9





What follows is FRESH 🫣





The Israeli company behind the modified Signal app used by the Trump administration has been hacked.





TeleMessage’s backend panel was accessed using credentials found in intercepted data. The hacker exposed archived messages and contact info for U.S. officials.





The hack reveals that archived chat logs are not end-to-end encrypted between the modified messaging app and the final archive destination controlled by the TeleMessage customer.





Commenting on the Israeli modification of Signal adopted by the US government, signalapp told 404media that “We cannot guarantee the privacy or security properties of unofficial versions of Signal.”





https://www.404media.co/the-signal-clone-the-trump-admin-uses-was-hacked/





https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1919359727030374651





Just a bit [check the GAB URL at the end if you wish to read more]:





The Signal Clone the Trump Admin Uses Was Hacked

A hacker has breached and stolen customer data from TeleMessage, an obscure Israeli company that sells modified versions of Signal and other messaging apps to the U.S. government to archive messages, 404 Media has learned. The data stolen by the hacker contains the contents of some direct messages and group chats sent using its Signal clone, as well as modified versions of WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat. TeleMessage was recently the center of a wave of media coverage after Mike Waltz accidentally revealed he used the tool in a cabinet meeting with President Trump.

The hack shows that an app gathering messages of the highest ranking officials in the government—Waltz’s chats on the app include recipients that appear to be Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, and JD Vance—contained serious vulnerabilities that allowed a hacker to trivially access the archived chats of some people who used the same tool. The hacker has not obtained the messages of cabinet members, Waltz, and people he spoke to, but the hack shows that the archived chat logs are not end-to-end encrypted between the modified version of the messaging app and the ultimate archive destination controlled by the TeleMessage customer.

Data related to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the cryptocurrency giant Coinbase, and other financial institutions are included in the hacked material, according to screenshots of messages and backend systems obtained by 404 Media.

💡

Do you know anything else about TeleMessage? I would love to hear from you. Using a non-work device, you can message me securely on Signal at signalaccount.05 or send me an email at [email protected].

The breach is hugely significant not just for those individual customers, but also for the U.S. government more widely. On Thursday, 404 Media was first to report that at the time U.S. National Security Advisor Waltz accidentally revealed he was using TeleMessage’s modified version of Signal during the cabinet meeting. The use of that tool raised questions about what classification of information was being discussed across the app and how that data was being secured, and came after revelations top U.S. officials were using Signal to discuss active combat operations.

The hacker did not access all messages stored or collected by TeleMessage, but could have likely accessed more data if they decided to, underscoring the extreme risk posed by taking ordinarily secure end-to-end encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and adding an extra archiving feature to them.

“I would say the whole process took about 15-20 minutes,” the hacker said, describing how they broke into TeleMessage’s systems. “It wasn’t much effort at all.” 404 Media does not know the identity of the hacker, but has verified aspects of the material they have anonymously provided.





--





The data includes apparent message contents; the names and contact information for government officials; usernames and passwords for TeleMessage’s backend panel; and indications of what agencies and companies might be TeleMessage customers. The data is not representative of all of TeleMessage’s customers or the sorts of messages it covers; instead, it is snapshots of data passing through TeleMessage’s servers at a point in time. The hacker was able to login to the TeleMessage backend panel using the usernames and passwords found in these snapshots.





https://archive.ph/E7XFt





⁣https://gab.com/PutinOnTheRitz/posts/114456842500437450