July 14, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Apparition to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for July 4, 2023 in the USA.





Visionary Marija, who lives in Medjugorje and Italy, is one of six visionaries who said the Virgin Mary began appearing to them daily in 1981.





Their claims of visions from the mother of Jesus has drawn millions of religious pilgrims to the small village that was in the former Yugoslavia before the Bosnian War from 1992-95.





Maria made a return visit to Caritas in Shelby County, said Caritas founder Terry Colafrancesco, who hosted the visionary, then known as Marija Pavlovic, on her first visit to Alabama in 1988, when she donated a kidney at UAB Hospital for her brother, Andrija.





Marija Lunetti stayed at Caritas from July first to the sixth, according to Terry Colafrancesco.





July 4th began with the pilgrims at Caritas climbing to the Cross on the mountain.





Together they prayed the Patriotic Rosary at the top of the Caritas Mountain.





The rest of the day was spent in prayer for our Nation.





They met in the Field of Apparitions to pray in preparation for Our Lady’s apparition to Maria in the afternoon.





The Rosary began at 6 o’clock PM.





Just before the apparition, they prayed the Solemn Act of Consecration, which a Friend of Medjugorje wrote in 2008.





At 6:41 PM, Marija began praying the 7 Our Fathers, 7 Hail Mary's, and 7 Glory be's and Our Lady appeared almost immediately after Maria began praying.





The apparition lasted a little over four minutes.





The following is Marija’s description of the apparition:





“In the moment when Our Lady came, you saw we began to pray, and Our Lady immediately came.





And She immediately prayed over us for long time.





And She turned in four different ways (directions).





So, She blessed I think, all us, but (also) all of the Nation.





And after, She prayed one other time.





She did not give a message.





We are so asking Our Lady for a message to us.





But I think the message that is most important is the blessing from Our Lady, and that we pray with Our Lady.





And Our Lady said, “Tomorrow, same time, same place.”





Maria clarified to a Friend of Medjugorje afterwards, specifically about Our Lady’s actions during the apparition.





Marija explained that Our Lady turned in all four directions and gave a blessing.





