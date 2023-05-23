InfoWars - Sunday Live - Joe Biden Sells Defeat As Victory During Humiliating G7 Trip As Russia Finally Captures Bakhmut - 5-21-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Sells Defeat As Victory During Humiliating G7 Trip As Russia Finally Captures Bakhmut. Harrison Smith also breaks down the Durham report fallout, the debt ceiling impasse, Epstein's blackmailing of Bill Gates, and much more -- tune in!
The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with essential products at the lowest price! See for yourself!