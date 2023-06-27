Tim Cramer Sez: Conservatives Uniting to Form New Economy

Join us for a captivating interview with Tim Cramer, founder of Mosaic advertising and CramerSez, as he explores the rise of the conservative parallel economy. Discover how conservatives need to defend their beliefs by creating their own networks, platforms, and businesses that align with their values, fostering an environment of shared principles and mutual support. Gain unique insights into the philosophy, challenges, and opportunities within the conservative parallel economy, empowering conservatives to shape their own economic destiny and amplify their voices in society.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/27/23

