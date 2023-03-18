BREAKING: British MP Andrew Bridgen Confronts Parliament, Calls for an End to the Boosters and a Full Public Inquiry into How Every Agency Failed to Protect the Public





"The longer it takes our government to accept the truth — the more people will be harmed and die. ... The government narrative of 'safe and effective' is in tatters, as evidenced by their own data. ... We have surely now sacrificed enough of our citizens on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate greed to satisfy anyone. I, therefore, call on the government to immediately stop the mRNA vaccine booster program and initiate a full public inquiry into not only the vaccine harms but how every agency and institution set up to protect the public interest have failed so abysmally in their duties.