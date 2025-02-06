Former USAID head Samantha Power, also known as the "Wicked Witch of Regime Change," is furious after being ousted and is now desperately trying to rewrite her toxic legacy through endless media appearances.

She continues to spin her narrative, attempting to convince the public that her destructive actions somehow benefited the world. Power's track record speaks for itself—she's one of the most vile and dangerous figures to ever hold power, responsible for promoting chaos and suffering across the globe.