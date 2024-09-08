Planned self spreading mRNA 'vaccine' genocide coming up ⚠ The evidence proof RISE UP RESIST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors for COVID Ethics
https://doctors4covidethics.org/
Life expectancy drops 37% after getting COVID jabbed, peer-reviewed research shows
https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-07-08-life-expectancy-drops-after-covid-vaccination-research.html
Steve Kirsch on X: "Whoops! Now in the peer-reviewed literature: a 37% loss of life expectancy if you got a COVID shot. Shouldn't the CDC warn people at the very least? Or do they save more lives by remaining silent somehow? https://t.co/h3UJ4plIop" / X
https://x.com/stkirsch/status/1807879912059199919
Self-replicating vaccines due to be rolled out next month in Japan could result in a worldwide disaster – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2024/09/01/self-replicating-vaccines-rolled-out-next-month/
Self-amplifying mRNA “vaccines” are the next-generation bioweapon – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/12/15/self-amplifying-mrna-bioweapons/
Japan Fights Back Against WHO Pandemic Treaty and Deadly Shots
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/japan-fights-back-against-who-pandemic
Zionist Control Of Major US Power Centers Journalism Is About FACTS And These 'Flyers' Each Present Nothing But 100% Factual Data It's Time To Learn Who Your Controllers Are
https://rense.com/general97/flyers.php
Here's what Kamala Harris' tax Armageddon will cost you and the US economy | Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/what-kamala-harris-tax-armageddon-cost-you-us-economy
The First Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine | Science | AAAS
https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/first-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccine
As self-spreading vaccine technology moves forward, dialogue on its risks should follow - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
https://thebulletin.org/2022/06/as-self-spreading-vaccine-technology-moves-forward-dialogue-on-its-risks-should-follow/
Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong? - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Self-spreading vaccines: Base policy on evidence - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35324312/
Self-spreading vaccines: Base policy on evidence | Science
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo0238
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@FactsMatterRoman/videos
New Self Replicating “sa-mRNA Vaccine” Approved For Mass Production - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mu1xVO8YYZY&ab_channel=FactsMatterwithRomanBalmakov
The Epoch Times | Breaking News, Latest News, World News and Videos
https://www.theepochtimes.com/
Why rings of RNA could be the next blockbuster drug
https://web.archive.org/web/20231018161415/https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03058-7
Ever heard about bio-weapons that use DNA to kill specific person? They are reality now - Science News
https://www.wionews.com/science-technology/ever-heard-about-bio-weapons-that-use-dna-to-kill-specific-person-they-are-reality-now-500285
