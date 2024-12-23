"Earthing: Health Miracle or Marketing Hype?"





Join me, Peter Demos, on Uncommon Sense in Current Times, as I sit down with Dr. Henry Ealy, a leading expert on grounding and founder of the Energetic Health Institute. In this thought-provoking conversation, we dive deep into the science of grounding (also known as earthing)—a practice that's become increasingly popular but often surrounded by controversy.

As a self-proclaimed skeptic, I came into this discussion with questions. Does grounding truly benefit our health, or is it just another wellness trend? How do grounding mats with resistors actually work, and can we trust the studies supporting them? Dr. Ealy responds to these challenges head-on, offering clear explanations and insights into the science behind grounding, while also questioning some common claims within the industry.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. We explore the cultural and spiritual dimensions of earthing, particularly the growing concern that the practice may be leading people away from a traditional reverence for God and towards a more pantheistic worship of Mother Earth.

This is an open, candid, and at times heated debate about the science, philosophy, and future of grounding practices. Listen in and decide for yourself—does grounding hold merit, or is it just another example of modern wellness myths?

