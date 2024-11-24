Problematic Gene Alleles 🧬 Predicting Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Diabetes, and other diseases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This article lists 130 common problematic genes, alleles, and SNPs along with associated health conditions AND supplements and lifestyle interventions that prevent or treat the condition.
04:16 What to do with your personal genotyping raw data
07:23 This is not health advice
08:20 The methodology
09:54 Problematic Gene Alleles
13:06 Alzheimer’s risk factor genes
13:30 Alpha-GPC for Alzheimer’s
14:10 Ginkgo Biloba for Alzheimer’s
15:36 Exercise preventing Alzheimer’s
16:40 Sleep and Alzheimer’s
18:54 Parkinson's risk factor genes
19:22 Caffeine prevents Parkinson's
20:59 L-Dopa for Parkinson's
21:52 Vitamin E for Parkinson's
22:25 Vitamin D for Parkinson's
23:44 CoQ10 for Parkinson's
24:45 Diabetes risk factor genes
27:13 Exercise vs Diabetes
30:14 Green tea, cinnamon, and Turmeric for Diabetes
32:50 Resveratrol for Diabetes
34:18 Defying your genetic destiny
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
