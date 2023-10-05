The Border Issue + bitchute censorship 😶🚫

The video discusses what's really going on at the US border (namely that the tens of thousands of persons being brought in are not migrants but 'foreign fighter' trainees who will fight in the global wars of the US empire). The video makes the point that if such multitudes were actually migrants then all migrants would be released from the migrant prisons and allowed to unite with their US relatives and; moreover the US would lift its immigration caps which strictly limit the amount of immigrants and tourists and family reunifications from nations in the Global South -- as this is the easiest way to bring in foreigners to the US (the US would also waive all visa requirements for entry into the US). The video also touches upon how for over 2 decades now the US has enlisted thousands of undocumented Mexican migrants as US soldiers with the promise of being granted residency after fighting abroad; but that the US deported them after they returned from fighting US wars.





Lastly the video discusses the censorship and stunning hypocrisy of bitchute; its diabolical agenda; how it actually rejects free speech that disproves its 'master race'/ eurocentric worldview; it allows as in accord with it's so called "community guidelines" Satanic blasphemies against Christianity; pornographic videos; videos that sell satanic objects and life-sized dolls used for unnatural fornication; it allows promotion of links to pornographic websites; ethnic bigot videos that gratuitously use racial slurs against Negroes (including in the video thumbnails); comments that use racial slurs against Negroes and that say the entire race should be killed off -- when such videos and genocidal or horrific comments are flagged bitchute replies that such content does not violate their policies or they just give you the silent 😶 treatment while leaving up all such content; that bitchute does not enforce its own worthless written policies; and that bitchute recently banned 🚫 me -- without any prior warning whatsoever --from posting comments even beneath my own videos 😲 even though I followed their policies. Bitchute promotes horrendous blasphemies; ethnic bigotries; genocide upon Negroes and Mexicans; and other immoralities. It is a truly diabolical platform with zero morals.





I have since learned (around Friday night of Oct. 6th 🌃) that anyone who has simply been promoting a link to the video ("The Border Issue + bitchute censorship 😶🚫") on bitchute; has been banned from commenting and ALL their comments 😲 have been erased by bitchute. bitchute is very petty and capricious. It permanently bans from commenting -- without any warning whatsoever -- those who promote a link of the video truthfully criticizing the video platform bitchute. It is opposed to free speech. Its immaturity level is quite stunning to ban people -- without any warning -- who engage in legitimate critiques. Even YouTube does not ban from commenting; anyone who promotes in YouTube comments a video link from another video platform criticizing YouTube censorship etc. YouTube also gives warnings unlike bitchute. bitchute is unreasonable and its censorship is far worse than YouTube. bitchute is run by hypocritical snowflakes with low emotional 😭 intelligence. bitchute also deleted all my comments on the platform that were made under videos made by others even though I had interesting interactions with people showing appreciation about my videos.





°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°

This is an important podcast episode about how the US deploys undocumented migrant Mexicans to fight in its global wars: https://soundcloud.com/kassydillon/ep-10-deployed-to-deported-us-veterans-living-in-mexico







This is an important article about the 51+ square mile Colony Ridge located in rural Liberty County about 30 miles north of Houston that consists of multiple housing subdivisions -- it is where multitudes of 'foreign fighter' trainees (wrongly mislabeled migrants) live: https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/29/colony-ridge-immigration-texas-politics/



