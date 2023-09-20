BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'George Who??' 'Woke' NYC Set To 'Cancel' George Washington Statues!
28 views • 09/20/2023

The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
Streamed on:Sep 20, 12:01 pm EDT
13.7K
News

Santayana is credited with saying "Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it." New York City is considering sending a good chunk of US history down the "memory hole" by destroying statues of George Washington. Also today: Sen. Rand Paul says "no way" to more Ukraine aid; vows to block any fast-track. Meanwhile Ukraine is holding a US citizen Gonzalo Lira in prison for having a different opinion about the war and Ukraine's spokesperson threatens to "hunt down" others like Lira.

Get your copy of Ron Paul's LATEST BOOK - "The Surreptitious Coup" - as our "thank you" for your tax-deductible donation to the Ron Paul Institute. For $50 or more get an unsigned soft cover copy. For a donation of $100 or more get a hand-signed soft cover copy. For a donation of $150 or more get a hand-signed HARDCOVER copy of Dr. Paul's new book. How to get the book? Do nothing but make your contribution. We'll take it from there. We'll send the book automatically. There is a limited time and there are limited quantities!
Make your contribution at: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

rand paul funding woke slavery nyc ukraine cancel the ron paul liberty report george washington statues
