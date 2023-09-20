'George Who??' 'Woke' NYC Set To 'Cancel' George Washington Statues!



Santayana is credited with saying "Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it." New York City is considering sending a good chunk of US history down the "memory hole" by destroying statues of George Washington. Also today: Sen. Rand Paul says "no way" to more Ukraine aid; vows to block any fast-track. Meanwhile Ukraine is holding a US citizen Gonzalo Lira in prison for having a different opinion about the war and Ukraine's spokesperson threatens to "hunt down" others like Lira.

