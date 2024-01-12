U.S. intelligence officers fear Hezbollah could attempt an attack on American soil.

NEWSMAX: U.S. intelligence officers fear Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terror group in Lebanon, could try to carry out an attack on American soil. NEWSMAX Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Cohen has the details.





U.S. intelligence officials have warned of an increasing threat posed by the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, suggesting that it might strike American interests in the Middle East or even within the United States, according to a report by POLITICO.





Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, is believed to have a more sophisticated network and capability to launch attacks compared to other terrorist organizations such as ISIS. The warnings come amidst rising tensions in the region, which have escalated the risks of an assault, especially on U.S. personnel stationed overseas.





The likelihood of Hezbollah targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East is considered the more immediate threat, but officials have not discounted the possibility of attacks on American soil.





One of the officials, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, expressed concern about Hezbollah’s ability to execute an attack in the U.S., stating, ‘Hezbollah could utilize their capabilities to position individuals for a potential attack. It is a matter of concern.’





Hezbollah’s expansive international network is seen as a means for the group to activate its operatives to carry out significant attacks within the U.S.





