BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Last November, Miles Guo said the CCP had long held a grudge against him for living on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel to carry out the mission of taking down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bpsy7a4fa

3/16/2023 Last November, Miles Guo said the CCP had long held a grudge against him for living on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel to carry out the mission of taking down the CCP. Today, by issuing an emergency order restricting access to the 18th-floor apartment, the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court "fulfilled" the CCP's dream of “evicting” Miles Guo. But this is not going to affect any of our fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement. As we all know, wherever Mr. Guo is, that place becomes the ending-CCP 18th floor!

#MilesGuo #18thfloor #SherryNetherland #CCP


3/16/2023 文贵先生在去年11月就提到，中共对他住在荷兰雪梨酒店18楼灭共一直耿耿于怀，而今天康州破产法庭下达了紧急限制进入荷兰雪梨酒店的法庭令，替中共将文贵先生“赶”出了18楼。但这一点儿都不会影响我们爆料革命的战友，因为我们知道，文贵先生在哪里，哪里就是灭共的18楼！


#郭文贵 #18楼 #雪梨荷兰酒店 #中共

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy