Beyond the Numbers: The Dark Reality of BigTech and Bankers Brought To You By Tom & Jerry
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
217 followers
0
79 views • 06/12/2023

They always show their intention before execution. This Tom & Jerry Cartoon is happening in 2023 as Goldman Sachs comes clean with their true intentions. Use A.I. to destroy 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. To put the number in perspective, it's the size of the United States population. This implies, 67% of all jobs in the US and Europe are interrupted. With another 25% erased from existence. That's 75 million people thrown into poverty overnight.


Keep an eye on walkinverse.substack.com to read the report. I plan to release it on Wed, Jun 14th.


All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, and education.


