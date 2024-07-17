An Activation of Genetic Memories & Codes of Sirius-Pleiadian Roots of Indigos-Starseeds & Oraphim

In this video, I will share the mystical awakening that unfolded in Dreamtime, bridging the ethereal realms of Sirius and Pleiades in Dreamtime—a dance of remembrance and activation. I will unveil the wisdom gleaned from the memory-vision and share events that are occurring now. As we stand on the brink of this 3rd density at the end cycle, the veils shrouding this planetary realm shall part ever further, revealing all that once lay concealed, and more and more emissaries from liberated realms will intertwine with our earthly tapestry once again.

~~~~~~

🌟 1:1 Private Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing Sessuibs: Getting to the ROOT cause of what ails your energetic and physical bodies (for furbabies and humans!), learn more here 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





🌟 Want to remember HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to bring more clarity? Tap Into Your Magick Online Masterclass Program

👉https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc. 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Make sure to share / subscribe to this channel👉https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative





🌀FREE GUIDEBOOK: Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal 👉 https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ CONNECT INTO THE AWAKENING MAGICK COMMUNITY RISING ✨





🔮JOIN TELEGRAM GROUP (NO CENSORSHIP!): https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





✨WEBSITE FOR ...Strategic Magick (aka Marketing) & Creative Support for the Sacred Mission Owners around the world 👉 https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ WEBSITE FOR ... Dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new MAGICk from within with the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast

👉https://www.awakeningmagick.com/