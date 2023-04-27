While Fox is Epsteining themselves, it looks like NewsMax is seizing the opportunity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax made sure to remind everyone that Fox News was the first to call Arizona on election night 2020 🤯
While Fox is Epsteining themselves, it looks like they see an opportunity to grab the the bull by the horns and provide TRUTH to their audience.
Newsmax we are watching you! Don’t let us down…
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13001