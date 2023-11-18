Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Summer Crops Just Won’t Quit! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's hard to believe but my tomatoes and okra are still growing and providing fresh fruit! The autumn and winter crops are growing, too. It’s a great time of year! 🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll