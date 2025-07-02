2/7/25 TRUMP ORDERS DOGE INTO PENTAGON! NOAA: Weather Warfare Exposed! Biden Security Clear. Revoked!

2/7/25: Today, President Trump ordered DOGE to Begin Pentagon Audit! DOGE @ NOAA reveals Geo-Engineering operations funded by USAID! Trump revoked Biden's security clearance! Guatemala mass child trafficking, orchestrated by KH revealed. Faith Council to be opened in the WH & Christian persecution in Gov't & USA to be prosecuted by AG Bondi! THAT is called Winning! Our prayers are paramount over TRUMp for Super Bowl attendance! We ARE FREE!!





Trump revokes Biden Security Clearance!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/joe-youre-fired-trump-revokes-bidens-national-security/





TRUMP Orders DOGE Into Pentagon: Audit!

https://loudobbs.com/news/breaking-trump-directs-elon-musks-doge-team-to-conduct-comprehensive-audit-of-pentagon/





Trump's Ukraine Peace Negotiations Plan Leaked:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/report-trumps-peace-plan-russia-ukraine-allegedly-leaked/





DOGE Uncovers $100B in Medicare/caid "Waste":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-musk-exposes-shocking-100-billion-waste-medicare/





DOGE @NOAA: Geo-engineering/Weather Warfare to be exposed, USAID funding:

https://www.wired.com/story/doge-engineer-noaa-data-google-musk-climate-project-2025/





Dane Wiggington has been meeting with Trump's team! Follow his website for upcoming reports:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/





Roger Ver, AKA Bitcoin Jesus, being extradited to USA: Watch!

https://www.freerogernow.org/





Ryan Matta: Guatemala Mass Child Trafficking





https://rumble.com/v6hs3k7-mel-k-and-ryan-matta-amber-alert-guatemala-the-world-awakens-2-6-25.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





Follow Ryan Matta:

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia

https://rumble.com/user/RyanMatta

https://ryanmatta.locals.com/post/6591753/operation-amber-alert-guatemala





USAID Funding $260M To Soros Color Revolution Operation:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/george-soross-open-society-foundations-receive-260-million/





George Webb We Need To Focus On USAID For Overthrows And BioAgents Now:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/we-need-to-focus-on-usaid-for-overthrows?publication_id=674856&post_id=156593220&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true





Cessna Carrying 10 Goes down in Alaska:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/developing-massive-search-underway-after-us-aircraft-carrying/





Chad O Jackson: Communist Creation of CR Movement to destroy Blacks in USA:

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1683170723064344576?mx=2





The Democratic Party's Desperate Attempt To Claim That Elon Musk's DOGE Is Unconstitutional Crashes & Burns

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=67a549982a23988368ba5bad





2/7/25. For more links: https://rumble.com/v6i93y1-2725.html





