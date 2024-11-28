Bring Peace/Receive Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You get your best results with others when YOU treat THEM as you want to be treated by them—do unto others as you would have them do unto you. When you treat them as an individual they will do the same for you. If you respect them, they will respect you. If you bring peace, you will receive peace.
#BringPeace, #ReceivePeace, #DoUntoOthers