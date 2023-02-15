NWO: WHO prepares for bird flu plandemic as the U.S. produces new vaccines!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Banned.Video





Here we go again! Brian Wilson discusses the World Health Organization's (WHO) announcement that H5N1, the bird flu, is mutating and spreading to mammals, and how the United States is currently developing bird flu vaccines that the WHO would then use to inoculate the world during yet another pandemic scenario.



It appears that the powers that be love to inject the masses with poisonous vaccines! They really want to kill off humanity! It won’t long after the bird flu plandemic that another plandemic will come along!



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].