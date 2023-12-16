Hezbollah Scenes from the Islamic Resistance -Targeting the Matat Barracks of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on 12.15.2023

Hezbollah:

Video | Scenes from the Islamic Resistance targeting the Matat barracks of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on 12/15/2023

Simultaneous launch of the paired Iranian anti-tank guided missile system "Tharallah" towards the Israeli military facility "Metat" on the Lebanese border.

This ATGM system consists of a dual launcher for "Kornet" ATGMs or its Iranian counterpart "Dehlavia," with missiles being sequentially launched in quick succession.