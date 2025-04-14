Int 1024 with Giovanni Augustino _Johnny_ Cirucci an explosive truth telling author and podcaster

Giovanni Augustino “Johnny” Cirucci was born into a fourth generation immigrant Italian Roman Catholic family.





His upbringing was typical: an average student and a decent athlete who was sent through multiple Catholic schools. Johnny’s family was “conservative” and patriotic and this led him to choose the military for a career.





He began with a Navy prep school and Marine Corps-option ROTC in college but decided to leave school without graduating in favor of enlisting in the Marine Corps.

Johnny did not complete boot camp and received a “failure to train” discharge. He returned home to divorced parents. It was a very low point in his life.





Johnny worked as a utility installer for a couple of years and this experience encouraged him to return to school and finish his degree.





He spent many months attempting to get a waiver for his separation and return to the Marine Corps but to no avail.

While at his second iteration of college, Johnny had a conversion experience and became a Born Again Christian.





It was shortly after this that Johnny achieved a waiver to return to the Marine Corps and did this at 27 years of age. He graduated from Paris Island with honors such as the Board of Governors Marine Corps Association Marksmanship Award.

Johnny asked his Chain of Command to send him through officer training (as he had also finally achieved his Bachelor’s Degree) and was denied due his age.





Johnny got out after four years and shortly after that 9/11 took place.

Being on “Inactive Ready Reserve” Johnny volunteered to come back but was told the IRR wasn’t being activated.





He then enlisted in the Army and was sent through Army officer training at Fort Benning.





Although Johnny excelled in leadership1 he found himself unfulfilled in his service.

A tour in Iraq confirmed it.





It was apparent that, the higher a soldier or Marine got in career progression, the more compromised they became.





Johnny was disgusted with what he experienced in Iraq. The United States military presence was one of chaos and destruction; nothing was beneficial.





When Johnny got back he continued to distinguish himself as a leader, now working as a liaison at Division Headquarters, but the writing was on the wall. He was doing a Major’s job but being kept as a Captain.





Johnny continuously gravitated towards “conservative” media throughout his life but became disenfranchised with it when well-known personalities pulled their punches on Barack Obama’s mysterious rise to power, the corrupting influence of money in all fields and the fraud behind the “Global War on Terror”.





In 2011, his boss secretly confirmed for him what he already suspected: the “covert raid” that “killed Osama bin Laden” was propaganda disinformation made possible by the United States military in general and Special Operations in specific.





Johnny knew it was time to get out.

Jobs seemed to be plentiful but Johnny just couldn’t find his niche.





Only one subject motivated him—obsessively so: getting to the truth.





He had been writing and blogging since college and some of his articles were picked up by alternative websites.





Johnny began investigating “the Illuminati” and was surprised to find links pointing back towards the Vatican. An article he wrote on the subject was picked up by Before It’s News and did well enough to motivate Johnny to finally write his first book: Illuminati Unmasked. He’s been writing books, researching and investigating ever since.





http://johnnycirucci.com/





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld





AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.





You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.





#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast