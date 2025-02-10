Bases 147 - Penny Bradley on Psionics -Review on Prof Simon Rendlesham Blogs

Science Filmmaker "Prof Simon Holland", (on YouTube) made a series of statements and listed a large number of RAF and BT facilities, in connection with Rendlesham UFO events, and went on about Psionics. Here Penny Bradley, claimes to be an former SSP Pilot, in the Naucht Waffen, gives her analysis and view on Prof Simon's, and the use of psionics, in a moral and safe manner.

This is an opinon and only an opinion on what "Prof Simon" has said on his "Phising" blogs on YouTube. Other aspects are chated on, during this informed talk