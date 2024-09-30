© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you feel the noose around your neck from Big Banks, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government, it’s time to reclaim your freedom and your life. Don’t let another day go by as a slave to the Big State. Join CHP today at: https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/