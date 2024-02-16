Democrats ‘don’t really believe’ Joe Biden is ‘doing well’: Tomi Lahren

Fox News Commentator Tomi Lahren says the Democrats “don’t really believe” that Joe Biden is “doing well”, and they don’t believe in his cognitive ability. “Even if he’s on script, quite honestly, it’s still anyone’s guess as to what he’s going to say,” Ms Lahren told Sky News host James Morrow. “The Democrats don’t really believe that Joe is doing well; they don’t really believe in his cognitive ability. “They just have to hold water for Joe for maybe a few months longer until they can replace him. “There are many that are coming out of the woodwork, finally, and actually speaking the truth about his physical and mental abilities.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html