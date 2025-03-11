BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Behind the Scenes of 'Eminent Crimes': A Story of Legal Battles and Corruption
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
47 views • 6 months ago

Amazon: https://a.co/d/fiffaFL

Small town politics can be murder. When Robert Jaston, a Massachusetts dairy farmer, learns that the three-person board who governs the town has voted to take his land by eminent domain, making way for a gambling casino, he says, "Over my dead body!" He hires the only attorney who will take his case, a young woman also at odds with the town establishment. She wages war in the courtroom while he battles the underhanded maneuvers of those who hold all the cards. Together their tactics enrage their opposition until someone buys the farm!

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Introduction to 'Imminent Crimes' Book

00:02:00 - Exploring Political Corruption Themes

00:03:52 - Fictional Town and Legal Battles

00:05:47 - Legal Thriller Plot Overview

00:07:47 - Character Development and Realism

00:09:52 - Author's Journey and Future Works

00:11:40 - Turning the Book into a Screenplay

