Sending Money via the Bank is FREE ... Bitcoin Charges . So Why should I USE IT?

To answer the question as to the advantages of using bitcoin for transactions versus the bank, one must look at the totality of storing your economic energy in Fiat currency held in a governmental institution. From being able to garnish or steal your funds, to the inflationary pressures of being in a Fiat currency.