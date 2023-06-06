© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just the News: Steve Friend discusses thoughts on FBI Director Christopher Wray's conflict with Congress
Senior Fellow of Center for Renewing America, Steve Friend, joins Just the News's John Solomon and Amanda Head to discuss his opinons on House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Comer's decision to follow through with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt.
https://rumble.com/v2sbue8-steve-friend-discusses-thoughts-on-fbi-director-christopher-wrays-conflict-.html