IDF continues to bomb the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza/

Zionist Killing as many as they can before the world turns against them for their blatant genocide, but will it be too late?

World Health Organisation chief says one child dies every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip

“More than 10,800 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, almost 70% of them women and children. On average, one child dies every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.