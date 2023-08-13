Chris Overstreet | Sunday Sermon | August 13, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome! We pray that you encounter Jesus in a new way today! For prayer requests, leave a comment so that our intercessory team may pray for you. If you are watching this after service has ended, reach out to us using one of our links below for prayer.____________
Contact: [email protected]
Visit: 115 E Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99202
ON FIRE MINISTRIES
On Fire Ministries is a community of believers who preach the Gospel of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to lost and dying people. Broadcast from Spokane, Washington, in the heart of God's Crystal City, where John G. Lake served the Lord.
KINGDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Children living and practicing a Kingdom mindset with their God-ordained gifts; raised and released as leaders, preachers, teachers, prophets, healers, apostles, evangelists, and pastors to transform their families and the culture into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.
