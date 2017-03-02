On Mar. 2, 2017 My Suspicions Were Confirmed -- CALIFORNIA

I have been watching the operations in the skies for a long time...and in the beginning years it did look like planes doing weather modification or whatever. As the years went on the vehicles over us picked up speed. Way faster than any commercial jet. The objects in this spewing overhead in this video were not planes. There is a big secret we are not being told...but I always knew that in my heart. . Many of you may have seen this video before. I had a really horrible camera this day...but I did the best I could. You can still see these 2 vehicles have no wings. Thanks to all who are awake. My friend Hans Boysen and member of The LA UFO Channel talks to me by phone during this video.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



