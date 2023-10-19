Syrian Opposition - someone Targeted a Gas Pipeline Connecting the Koniko (Conoco) Power Plant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian opposition:
💬 "Unidentified individuals targeted the gas pipeline connecting the Koniko power plant in northern Deir ez-Zor to the Abu Khashab desert in western Deir ez-Zor. The SDF paramilitaries and the American coalition are on full alert."
Adding:
Unprecedented developments in less than 24 hrs..
1- US base in Syria's Conoco gas field got attacked.🚀
2- US base in Syria's Tanf area got attacked.🚀3- US base in Iraq's Ain al-Assad airbase got attacked. * from a Grad missile, and several rockets exploded on its territory.🚀
4- US Navy warship in Yemen's water just got attacked.🚀
-
*This was reported by the Shafaq News portal.
The Al Mayadeen channel clarifies that several UAVs also took part in the attack.