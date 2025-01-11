the rise of the unvaccinated ~ I just cant wait to be unvaçcinated ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about being in our trial of fire with standing up for being against vaccines being pushed on us. We will talk about the pressures and peer pressuring to be vaccinated and to comply with mind control / slavery to mask, and social distance norms, which did not work, but they instead harmed your health. We will also even talk about how they are trying to shove it under the carpet now that their control matrix did not work like they wished by gas lighting you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire 406: trial by fire.
