Behind the Scenes of a DWI Traffic Stop
CombsWaterkotte
CombsWaterkotte
0 follower
0
40 views • 3 months ago

A DWI stop in Missouri often starts with a minor traffic violation — speeding, swerving, or a broken taillight. Once pulled over, officers look for signs of impairment: slurred speech, glassy eyes, or the smell of alcohol. You may be asked to perform field sobriety tests — which you can refuse — and then take a breath test. Refusing the breathalyzer at the station triggers an automatic license suspension under Missouri’s implied consent law. If arrested, you're booked, charged, and face both criminal penalties and license consequences. What you say and do during the stop can heavily impact your defense. Always stay calm, know your rights, and call a defense attorney immediately.

DWIs in Missouri

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

DWI First Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/first-offense/

DWI Second Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/second-offense/

Felony DWIs

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felony-dwi-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

License Suspension

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/license-restoration/

Keywords
dwiticket attorneytraffic lawyer
