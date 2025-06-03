Behind the Scenes of a DWI Traffic Stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A DWI stop in Missouri often starts with a minor traffic violation — speeding, swerving, or a broken taillight. Once pulled over, officers look for signs of impairment: slurred speech, glassy eyes, or the smell of alcohol. You may be asked to perform field sobriety tests — which you can refuse — and then take a breath test. Refusing the breathalyzer at the station triggers an automatic license suspension under Missouri’s implied consent law. If arrested, you're booked, charged, and face both criminal penalties and license consequences. What you say and do during the stop can heavily impact your defense. Always stay calm, know your rights, and call a defense attorney immediately.
