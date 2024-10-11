BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Deceased Faith: Understanding True Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 7 months ago

Join us in this episode as we dive into a new series called 'Deceased Faith.' We'll explore the importance of having faith that shows through actions, based on the teaching from the book of James in the Bible. By comparing passages from James and Romans, we'll learn that real faith isn't just believing in your heart but also showing it through your actions. Using examples like Abraham, we see how faith works hand in hand with deeds. Remember, faith is more than words; it's about what you do. Tune in as we discover how to live and share our faith with others.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:37 Introducing the New Series: Deceased Faith
01:40 Scripture Reading: James Chapter 2
03:34 Understanding Faith and Works
05:27 Comparing Romans and James
07:52 Illustration: Evidence of Faith
08:42 Call to Action: Demonstrating Faith
09:57 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
faithabrahamencouragementobediencechristian livingbook of jamesactionstrue faithdevotionsbook of romansfaith in actionscripture readingspiritual lessonsdead faithtrust and obeybiblical teachingsprofit of faithpartnering in faithfaith demonstration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy