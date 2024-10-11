The Deceased Faith: Understanding True Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in this episode as we dive into a new series called 'Deceased Faith.' We'll explore the importance of having faith that shows through actions, based on the teaching from the book of James in the Bible. By comparing passages from James and Romans, we'll learn that real faith isn't just believing in your heart but also showing it through your actions. Using examples like Abraham, we see how faith works hand in hand with deeds. Remember, faith is more than words; it's about what you do. Tune in as we discover how to live and share our faith with others.
00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:37 Introducing the New Series: Deceased Faith
01:40 Scripture Reading: James Chapter 2
03:34 Understanding Faith and Works
05:27 Comparing Romans and James
07:52 Illustration: Evidence of Faith
08:42 Call to Action: Demonstrating Faith
09:57 Conclusion and Next Steps