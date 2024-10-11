The Deceased Faith: Understanding True Faith

Join us in this episode as we dive into a new series called 'Deceased Faith.' We'll explore the importance of having faith that shows through actions, based on the teaching from the book of James in the Bible. By comparing passages from James and Romans, we'll learn that real faith isn't just believing in your heart but also showing it through your actions. Using examples like Abraham, we see how faith works hand in hand with deeds. Remember, faith is more than words; it's about what you do. Tune in as we discover how to live and share our faith with others.



00:00 Introduction and Gratitude

00:37 Introducing the New Series: Deceased Faith

01:40 Scripture Reading: James Chapter 2

03:34 Understanding Faith and Works

05:27 Comparing Romans and James

07:52 Illustration: Evidence of Faith

08:42 Call to Action: Demonstrating Faith

09:57 Conclusion and Next Steps

