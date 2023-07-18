BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americans Must Stop International Takeover of U.S. Lands
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 07/18/2023

In this episode of Conversations That Matter, host Alex Newman speaks with Nathan Descheemaeker.  As a cattle rancher in the western United States, Descheemaeker is very involved with property rights issues and fighting the international effort to take over America’s lands in the name of environmentalism and climate policy.  Alex and Nathan discuss the way the Biden administration (and previous administrations, as well) illegally use executive orders to implement international rules in direct contravention of Congress and the Constitution. The two talk about the role of the courts in this process; the involvement of state and local officials in the landgrab; and how everyday Americans can — and must — get involved to stop this international takeover of America’s lands.  For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
farmersland grabexecutive ordersland rightsranchers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy