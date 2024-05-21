(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: This is Gardasil injury, which has a synthetic lipid nanoparticle, very similar, it's synthetic virus. So this is Jessica before her puberty vaccines, beautiful, healthy athlete on her way to Stanford. After the vaccine, she's an AIDS patient, or is that long haul COVID? On the right, Lauren, same thing, Gardasil, as a teenager, never during vulnerable periods when the immune system is developing and growing do you inject anything!

Never do you inject anything again and bypass! This is hairloss. That looks like chemotherapy, doesn't it? Poison, toxin injecting into the vein. Is there any difference between that and this shot and all the injuries we're seeing they're calling COVID? Never had anything to do with SARSCoV2. Here's the science. But it's not the data that's the lie. Here's a Nature Medicine paper from 2016. It's the interpretation. It's the fake news, what they want you to think, how they twist the journals and honest scientists. This is propaganda masquerading as science. And I have always shown the data and I refuse! I was taught they're lies, damned lies and statistics by Dr. Ruscetti. We never, not one day, use this statistics to explain data. We showed the data!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/30/2022

Full presentation at ReAwaken America Tour, Salem, Or: https://rumble.com/v104xls-dr.-judy-mikovits-exposing-the-plague-of-corruption-and-how-to-fight-back.html