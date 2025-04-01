BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You'd think by now, US journalists would know that Russia holds a regular draft twice a year, entirely unrelated to the SMO in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
260 views • 5 months ago

You would think that by now, American journalists would know that Russia holds a regular draft twice a year, entirely unrelated to the military operation in Ukraine. 

Adding, 4th dead US soldier found in Lithuania:

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, along with the White House, confirmed that a fourth American soldier who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has been found dead.

More on Lithuania: 

⚡️Germany is starting to permanently deploy a brigade of 5,000 troops to Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Politico reported.

The newly created 45th Brigade, under the command of Brigadier General Christoph Huber, will be located at a military base in the town of Rudninkai, located 30 km south of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

