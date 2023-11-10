Incarceration And Torture Of Christians And Patriots By The Commies-Preparing For What Comes Next

Pray for Joe Biggs, Owen Shroyer, John Strand and ALL of the prisoners that the communists are arresting and detaining and holding sometimes without trial. In addition to violations to their civil and human rights, they are being deprived of food, medicine, clothing, hygiene needs and even suitable sleep. See Alex Jones speaking with Shroyer's lawyer and a guy from CondemnedUSA.com: https://banned.video/watch?id=654d4a1d668ba733e3d2e008 Link to CondemnedUSA.com: https://condemnedusa.com/ Video of militarized raid of NJ home of a man accused in participating in legal and lawful protest of J6: https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2023/11/09/manhunt-for-j6-suspect-in-nj/ These men and women are being persecuted to silence them and to silence the rest of us by fear and intimidation, exactly the way they've been attacking Donald Trump. Just like communists do, people will continue to be treated unjustly, deprived of basic needs and rights and in some cases tortured and killed. GET PREPPED NOW. THE WORST IS YET TO COME! If you can share this video and/or Alex Jones' video posted above, I would really, really appreciate it.

