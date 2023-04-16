Biden’s trip to Ireland is a ‘vacation’: Karl Rove

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove shares his thoughts on President Biden’s visit to Ireland and how it was ‘painful’ listening to him try to communicate on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’
