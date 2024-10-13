Expose 204 - Audience with Andrew Bridgen - Corrupt Britush Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Libertas presents an audience with former independent MP Andrew Bridgen. He lost his seat at the last election. Extremely controversial issues here, as Andrew, who was the sole MP to stand up in a deserted parliament to discuss and the issues of unexplained deaths, from the vaccines. This is his "Audience with", presented at Expose 2024 by Project Libertas, 12th Oct 2024
a Bases Project production by Miles Johnston