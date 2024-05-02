🚨Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS FIFTH* in Congressional investigation into Biden collusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING🚨 Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS THE FIFTH* during Congressional investigation into Biden collusion with Trump political prosecutions
“Did you knowingly break any laws when investigating President Trump?”
“I plead the 5th!”
“Did you violate anyone’s constitutional rights while investigating Trump?”
“I plead the 5th.”
https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1786052694530039861