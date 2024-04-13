IRGC Naval Forces Seized the 150,000 ton Container Ship MSC Aries, which was sailing under the flag of Portugal, in the Strait of Hormuz - Ship belongs to Israeli Oligarch Ofer

IRGC naval forces seized the 150,000 ton container ship MSC Aries, which was sailing under the flag of Portugal, in the Strait of Hormuz. The ship belongs to the Israeli oligarch Ofer.

The MCS Aries is partially owned by the Monaco-based Romanian-Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, the chairman of Ofer Global & Zodiac Maritime Group

After the Iranians boarded the ship, it was driven to the coast of Iran.

Presumably, footage of the landing of soldiers of the SNSF special forces of the Iranian IRGC Navy on the MSC ARIES vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Israeli Foreign Minister accused Iran of conducting a “pirate operation” and “violating international law” after the seizure of a ship in the Strait of Hormuz

“I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization and immediately impose sanctions on Iran,” said Israel Katz.

MORE... (Rybar) About the seizure of a container ship by Iranians near the Strait of Hormuz

While everyone is waiting for an Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel, special forces of the IRGC naval forces landed on the container ship MCS Aries from a helicopter and took control of it.

In light of the incident, the media almost immediately questioned why the Iranians would seize a cargo ship flying the Portuguese flag. However, for a keen observer, the answer to this question is quite evident.

❗️The container ship MCS ARIES is owned by the London-based company Zodiac Maritime, which is part of the Zodiac Group owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Simultaneously, the ship disabled its tracking data when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a common practice for those associated with Israel in some way. However, this time it proved ineffective.

🔻What will happen next - the ship will be escorted to the shores of Iran and that will be the end of it. Given the already tense situation due to the anticipation of an Iranian response to the killing of IRGC generals in Damascus, any significant repercussions from the incident are unlikely.