Rep. Tim Burchett · In support of Gaetz' resolution on PDJT did not incite J6 Insurrection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Tim Burchett · President Trump loves this country and loves our men and women in law enforcement. I was proud to stand with my colleagues as we spoke in support of Rep Matt Gaetz's resolution stating that President Trump didn't engage in insurrection on January 6th.
@RepTimBurchett
https://x.com/RepTimBurchett/status/1754927815609184422?s=20