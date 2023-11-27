© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SSP - Secret Space 101 / Time Travel / Clones / Aliens... // The Secret Space programs are real... but part of the counterfeit creation and/or hybrid DNA of Lucifer's plan to replace Adam-kind. James Rink does a masterful job laying this out. I disagree w James on Hitler and the Nazi's - but otherwise quite powerful. The SSP operates in 4th and 5th density and that is how a 20 year (and back) can occur and on our 3rd density - only less than a minute has passed.
Support James Rink: https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk