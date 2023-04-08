© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dqi02fd89
4/4/2023, Nicole spoke to America media while waiting for Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She said: If we don't stop the CCP, the CCP will determine who will be the next U.S. President.
2023年4月4日，Nicole在等待Miles Guo先生的保释听证会时接受美国媒体采访，她说： 如果我们不阻止中共，中共将决定谁将成为下一届美国总统。
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow