Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Used US-Provided ATACMS to Destroy 14 Russian Helicopters

US Military News





Nov 18, 2023





Today, we have a significant development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to discuss. Recent reports suggest that Russia may have lost 14 helicopters in strikes on two Russian airfields, executed by Ukraine using long-range ballistic missiles fired from U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS. This revelation comes from Britain's defense ministry, and it has sent shockwaves through the international community.





To put things into perspective, it's important to note that Moscow has reportedly lost 324 of its 899 military helicopters since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.





ifferent Modes of Deployment]

Host: The ATACMS can be launched from two key platforms: the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyhSV1BmmvA