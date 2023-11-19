BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Used US-Provided ATACMS to Destroy 14 Russian Helicopters
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 11/19/2023

US Military News


Nov 18, 2023


Today, we have a significant development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to discuss. Recent reports suggest that Russia may have lost 14 helicopters in strikes on two Russian airfields, executed by Ukraine using long-range ballistic missiles fired from U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS. This revelation comes from Britain's defense ministry, and it has sent shockwaves through the international community.


To put things into perspective, it's important to note that Moscow has reportedly lost 324 of its 899 military helicopters since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.


ifferent Modes of Deployment]

Host: The ATACMS can be launched from two key platforms: the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyhSV1BmmvA

Keywords
russiauswarunited statesus military newsukrainemissileshorrifyingairfieldsatacmsdestroy helicopters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy