Layers of Emotions, Judgement About Anger and Emotional Process, Petrified with Woman’s Anger, Feeling Sick
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
29 views • 06/15/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2


Cut:

Start - 04m11s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************




“IF I HAVE JUDGEMENTS ABOUT ANGER, THEN I’M ACTUALLY HAVING SOME FEARS ABOUT ANGER ITSELF.

EVERY JUDGEMENT YOU HAVE, IT’S JUST AN EXPRESSION OF YOUR OWN FEAR ABOUT SOMETHING.”

@ 00m25s


“EVERY SICKNESS IS EMOTIONAL.”

@ 03m15s


“EVERY SINGLE THING YOU FEEL, EVERY SICKNESS YOU HAVE AND EVERY DISEASE YOU CATCH, EVERY ACCIDENT THAT YOU HAVE IS ALL ABOUT YOUR EMOTIONAL CONDTION THAT YOU’RE SUPPRESSING. EVERY SINGLE ONE.”

@ 03m32s


Keywords
law of attractionspiritualitymental healthnew agebeliefssickness and diseasescreamingsoul foodsoul conditionnew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearexpress yourself to yourselfjudgement of anger and emotionsdepression and layers beneathfear and griefconfrontation avoidancechildhood triggers
