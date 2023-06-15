Layers of Emotions, Judgement About Anger and Emotional Process, Petrified with Woman’s Anger, Feeling Sick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk
20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2
Cut:
Start - 04m11s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“IF I HAVE JUDGEMENTS ABOUT ANGER, THEN I’M ACTUALLY HAVING SOME FEARS ABOUT ANGER ITSELF.
EVERY JUDGEMENT YOU HAVE, IT’S JUST AN EXPRESSION OF YOUR OWN FEAR ABOUT SOMETHING.”
@ 00m25s
“EVERY SICKNESS IS EMOTIONAL.”
@ 03m15s
“EVERY SINGLE THING YOU FEEL, EVERY SICKNESS YOU HAVE AND EVERY DISEASE YOU CATCH, EVERY ACCIDENT THAT YOU HAVE IS ALL ABOUT YOUR EMOTIONAL CONDTION THAT YOU’RE SUPPRESSING. EVERY SINGLE ONE.”
@ 03m32s